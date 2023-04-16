Reviewing WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WISeKey International and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

WISeKey International currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 198.80%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WISeKey International and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.50 -$20.34 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 3.28 -$6.35 million ($0.28) -5.46

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WISeKey International.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Greenpro Capital -172.54% -39.82% -33.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). The Internet of Things segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations. The Artificial Intelligence segment encompasses the development, design, implementation and customization of knowledge automation technology and processes, using AI. The managed Public Key Infrastructure segment includes all operations relating to the provision of secured access keys, authentication, signing software, certificates and digital security applications. The company was founded by Joao Carlos Creus Moreira and Philippe Doubre in December 2015 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

