RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,208 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

RGCO traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 63,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,166. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About RGC Resources

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.