Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $272.00 to $273.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $277.30 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.39.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

