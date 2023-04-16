Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.7% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.07 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.81.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

