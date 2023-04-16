Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Invests $98,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 816 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.02.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META opened at $221.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

