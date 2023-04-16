Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

