Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 6,745 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.5% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

