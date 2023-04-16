Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.