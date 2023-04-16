RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Up 7.9% This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $108.06 million and approximately $39,090.19 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $30,414.09 or 1.00191391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,355.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00333598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.00537815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00445516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,553 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,554.2349124 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 30,262.66952322 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,062.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

