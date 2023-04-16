Rublix (RBLX) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Rublix (RBLX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $45,636.63 and $94.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rublix has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00216269 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $92.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

