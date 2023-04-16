Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Rupert Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

