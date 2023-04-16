Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.40. 45,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,245. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

