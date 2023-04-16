Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $194.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

