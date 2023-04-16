Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $194.65 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,974,709.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.