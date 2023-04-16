Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) versus Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Critical Comparison

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sangamo Therapeutics and Graphite Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 675.76%. Graphite Bio has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Graphite Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $111.30 million 2.54 -$192.28 million ($1.25) -1.32 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($1.85) -1.35

Graphite Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Graphite Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -172.76% -61.19% -31.68% Graphite Bio N/A -30.80% -29.10%

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Graphite Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It also offers complementary technology platforms such as gene therapy, ex vivo cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and in vivo genome regulation. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

