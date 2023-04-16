SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Declares Dividend of $0.89

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from SBM Offshore’s previous dividend of $0.80.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of SBFFY stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.95.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
