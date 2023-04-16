SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Declares Dividend of $0.89

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from SBM Offshore’s previous dividend of $0.80.

Shares of SBFFY stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Further Reading

SBM Offshore NV is engaged in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease & Operate and Turnkey segments. The Lease & Operate segment is focused on all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment consists of revenues from Turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services, which includes large production systems, large mooring systems, deep water export systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, design services and supply of special components, and proprietary designs and equipments.

