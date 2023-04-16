Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 4,286 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after buying an additional 1,350,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after buying an additional 725,142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after buying an additional 718,524 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,414,000.

ICLN opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

