Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Park-Ohio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 619.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $21.36.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -42.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.