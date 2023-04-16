Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHM opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $76.95.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

