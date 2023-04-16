Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
