Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.