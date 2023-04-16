Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

