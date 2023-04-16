Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

