Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.