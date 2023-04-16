Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.