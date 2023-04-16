Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,837 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $67.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $76.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

