Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHD stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

