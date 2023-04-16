Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Cut by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

