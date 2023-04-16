Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

