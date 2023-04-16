Scotiabank Cuts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$26.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AETUF. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.31. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

