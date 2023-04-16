Scotiabank Raises K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$9.50

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

KNTNF stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

K92 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr. on March 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.