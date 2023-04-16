Scotiabank Raises K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$9.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

KNTNF stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr. on March 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

