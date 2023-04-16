Scotiabank Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$33.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0924 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 91.67%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

