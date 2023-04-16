Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) & Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Head to Head Review

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Security Federal has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and Metropolitan Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $52.19 million 1.59 $10.23 million $3.15 8.10 Metropolitan Bank $287.33 million 1.13 $59.28 million $5.28 5.63

Analyst Ratings

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Security Federal and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Metropolitan Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Metropolitan Bank has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.15%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Security Federal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 19.60% 12.35% 0.75% Metropolitan Bank 20.68% 16.48% 1.44%

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Security Federal on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

(Get Rating)

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans, online and mobile banking, investment services, home, auto, and business insurance, trust services, credit cards, business loans, and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.