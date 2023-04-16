Security National Bank Buys 1,117 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Security National Bank increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $230.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

