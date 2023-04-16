Security National Bank Has $5.92 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.6% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Shares of PANW opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,719.76, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.60.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

