Security National Bank Invests $234,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares in the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

TPL stock opened at $1,714.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,764.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,250.01 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.