Security National Bank Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $439.91 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $487.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.93 and a 200-day moving average of $422.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

