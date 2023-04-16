Security National Bank Sells 6,860 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Security National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

BX stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,856,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,691,616 shares valued at $1,736,488,467. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

