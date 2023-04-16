SelfKey (KEY) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.65 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $46.65 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based identity management platform that allows users to create and manage their digital identities in a secure and self-sovereign manner. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a native utility token called KEY to enable various features and services within the ecosystem. Users can create their own digital identities using SelfKey’s identity wallet and use them to securely and easily access various online services and platforms. The KEY token is used to pay for services within the SelfKey ecosystem, such as identity verification and document attestation. SelfKey aims to provide a secure and decentralized solution for managing digital identities, empowering users to take control of their personal data and privacy. The use of blockchain technology and a native utility token enables secure and self-sovereign control over digital identities, while incentivizing network participants to perform important tasks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

