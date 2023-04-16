SES AI (SES) & The Competition Head to Head Review

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SES AI to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SES AI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 79 464 1009 51 2.64

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.78%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.02%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -11.25 SES AI Competitors $673.84 million $9.15 million 3.89

This table compares SES AI and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SES AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -56.79% -13.02% -10.21%

Summary

SES AI rivals beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

