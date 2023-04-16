Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sharp Stock Performance
SHCAY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,447. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Sharp has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.18.
Sharp Company Profile
