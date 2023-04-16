Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sharp Stock Performance

SHCAY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,447. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Sharp has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

