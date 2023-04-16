Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAWLF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF remained flat at $9.03 during midday trading on Friday. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.