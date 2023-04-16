Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 943,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 854,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 637,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shift Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 176,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,973. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
