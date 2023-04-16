Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for iomart Group (LON:IOM)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOMGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

iomart Group Stock Up 5.4 %

LON:IOM opened at GBX 128 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.47. iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97.

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

Featured Articles

