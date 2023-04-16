Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Grows By 94.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 637.0 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

