Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Grows By 94.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 637.0 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.
About Barratt Developments
