Short Interest in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Grows By 280.0%

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Black Spade Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,253,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 753,775 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSAQ remained flat at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.04.

About Black Spade Acquisition

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

