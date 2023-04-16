Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Increases By 62.5%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blue Line Protection Group Stock Performance

Shares of BLPG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 25,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Blue Line Protection Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Get Blue Line Protection Group alerts:

About Blue Line Protection Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service, security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency, training, and compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.