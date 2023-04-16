Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Increases By 62.5%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blue Line Protection Group Stock Performance
Shares of BLPG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 25,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Blue Line Protection Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
About Blue Line Protection Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Line Protection Group (BLPG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.