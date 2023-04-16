Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declines By 66.9%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 180,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.72. 61,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.