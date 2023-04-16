Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Increases By 572.7%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.
China Gold International Resources Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS JINFF opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. China Gold International Resources has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.51.
About China Gold International Resources
