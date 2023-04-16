Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Increases By 572.7%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

China Gold International Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS JINFF opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. China Gold International Resources has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

