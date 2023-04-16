Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Declines By 57.6%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 243.1 %

NASDAQ CNSP traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $2.35. 44,598,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,883. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

