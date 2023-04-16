Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Expands By 190.6%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Commerzbank Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,646. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

